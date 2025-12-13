276433
Kamloops News  

BC Wildlife Park Wildlights opening weekend of annual holiday event

Wildlights on now

This weekend marks the return of the BC Wildlife Park’s holiday Wildlights.

From December 12th to January 4th, the park will shine bright as the Wildlights will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Day.

“Wander through over one million sparkling lights, festive displays, live performances, and engaging educational activities for all ages,” a social media post from the BC Wildlife Park stated.

“Bring that special person with you and let the magic happen. Share the moments, feel the wonder, and experience the magic of Wildlights.

The Wildlife Express Miniature train will be operating nightly from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Wildlights can be purchased online at bcwildlife.org.

