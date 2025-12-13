AltiTunes Music Festival announces headliner for Sun Peaks show in 2026

Photo: AltiTunes Bob Moses headlining a past iteration of the AltiTunes Festival.

The AltiTunes Music Festival coming to Sun Peaks in 2026 has announced one of its headliners.

Belgian producer and DJ Lost Frequencies (born Félix De Laet) is set to headline the event, bringing his blend of high-energy hits, immersive visuals and crowd-connecting grooves to Sun Peaks the weekend of April 3 and 4, 2026.

Lost Frequencies’ breakthrough single "Are You With Me" continues to rip dance floors with more than 1 billion streams on Spotify, a press release from AltiTunes stated.

“Another smash, 'Where Are You Now' (ft. Calum Scott), also joined the elite ‘billions club,’ making him the first Belgian artist ever with two individual singles surpassing two billion streams across all platforms," the release stated.

“Collectively his tracks and remixes have amassed 15 billions of streams across all platforms globally, and he regularly ranks among the most-listened dance music artists worldwide.”

More artist announcements are expected from AltiTunes over the next few weeks.

General admission and weekend passes are now on sale, and pre-sale sold more than 30 per cent of total capacity, Altitunes stated.

After four years at Big White, AltiTunes Music Festival is moving to Sun Peaks in 2026.

The event began as a one-night show in 2022, with the Arkells playing to thousands at Big White's Happy Valley area. It expanded to a two-day event in recent years, with multiple artists. AltiTunes has sold out during all of its four years at Big White.