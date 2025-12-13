Two people taken into custody after as police surround home in North Kamloops following home invasion, vehicle theft in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mounties had 12th Street closed at Sudbury Avenue on Friday, Dec. 12.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Two people were arrested from a home on 12th Street in Kamloops Friday night with the help of the RCMP's emergency response team after an alleged home invasion and vehicle theft in Kelowna.

BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet that Mounties in Kamloops were notified Friday evening of the reported incident at a Kelowna residence and that the suspects were believed to be headed to the Tournament Capital in the stolen vehicle.

Police found the vehicle at the residence near Chances Casino in the 1200 block of 12th Street in North Kamloops and secured the area.

Clark said the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in for support due to the perceived risk to public and police safety.

"Several individuals were safely called out of the residence, but two others required additional measures before they were taken into custody safely," Clark said in an email.

Clark added those measures typically include distractionary devices such as flash bangs and smoke bombs.

He said the two people who were arrested were the ones who refused to comply with police.

"Investigators remain on scene and continue to search the home."

One of the two arrested is being held on the strength of an unendorsed warrant. Both remain in police custody at this time, Clark said.

Clark said ERT is typically called in when weapons are present or threats have been made, but could not comment on the specifics of this incident that warranted ERT attendance.

The BC RCMP explosive disposal unit is attending the scene today to deal with an undetonated RCMP distractionary device, Clark said.

In the meantime, the device is safely contained and poses no risk to the public, he said.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Heavily armed Mounties could be seen surrounding a home in North Kamloops on Friday night.

Police had a number of roads closed in the area of Halston Avenue and 12th Street after 10 p.m.

An officer at the scene told Castanet the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was at a nearby house.

There is no word yet on the reason for the response.