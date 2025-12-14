Ranching family has fun with festive photo booth for Christmas Cheer

Photo: BCICF Four siblings had fun at the BCICF Christmas Cheer photo booth, open Mondays through Fridays.

Four Kamloops ranching kids brought some sibling rivalry and Christmas Cheer to the BC Interior Community Foundation photo booth this week.

Hadley, Peyton, Paisley and Lincoln Beharrell came with their family to BCICF’s donation station, snapping some festive photos while raising support for the Christmas Cheer Fund.

This fund is supporting three charities this year, including legacy benefactor Y Women's Emergency Shelter, the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism and Kamloops Immigrant Services.

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building at 465 Victoria St.

Click here to donate online, and to see a list of generous supporters who have given to this year’s BCICF Christmas Cheer fund.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).