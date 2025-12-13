Kamloops Mounties warn of holiday scams after senior ripped off for $5K

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP cruiser

Kamloops Mounties are reminding people to be cautious this holiday season after a local senior was scammed out of $5,000.

Police said the elderly woman was scammed on Monday. They told investigators that someone called claiming to work for a bank and said her accounts had been compromised.

The victim was then directed to a store to buy $5,000 in gift cards and provide the gift card numbers over the phone.

“We would like to remind everyone that scammers target our community every day,” said Sandro Piroddi, Kamloops RCMP crime prevention coordinator.

“Please remember that banks and government agencies will never ask for gift cards or for payments to be made over the phone.”

For more information contact the North Shore Community Police Office at 250-376-5099 or call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.