Water tests clear, but health advisory remains for some Kamloops Lake residents

Photo: Michael Grenier Crews worked to bolster containment booms on Nov. 3 on Kamloops Lake, two days after 17 CPKC cars left the tracks between Tobiano and Kamloops.

Residents of a small community on Kamloops Lake may have to wait until spring to learn whether their drinking water is safe following a fuel spill caused by a 17-car train derailment last month.

A rock slide is believed to have been behind the Nov. 1 incident near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. No injuries were reported.

Four of the cars that left the tracks were loaded with jet fuel, an estimated 70,000 litres of which spilled into the lake.

Water sampling from the lake shows no trace of fuel contamination and cleanup efforts are now mostly complete.

But people in Frederick, a collection of cabins on the north shore of Kamloops Lake, across from the derailment site, are still being told by Interior Health not to drink their water. IH confirmed there are no warnings or public health recommendations in place anywhere else relating to the derailment.

The holding pattern prompted Mike Grenier, the TNRD’s Area J director, to seek answers.

He said he’s worried the water restriction will remain in place longer than it needs to, with final cleanup work not expected to take place until spring.

“If it's still a problem,” he said. “Can we afford to wait till the spring?"

Most Frederick residents are only there in the summer, but a handful live in the community full time.

Grenier said he wants to know whether the water is safe to drink. And if that’s not the case, should some cleanup action be taken for Frederick earlier than the spring?

“They're the ones that have an intake issue,” he said.

The Frederick intake is in shallow water, whereas intakes in Tobiano and Savona are deeper in Kamloops Lake.