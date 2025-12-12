Kamloops curlers secure spots in BC Provincial Curling Championships

Photo: Randy Nelson Team Brown, including Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott, Sarah Kolten, Samantha Fisher, is heading to the provincial championships later this month.

More than a dozen Kamloops curlers are cancelling local New Year’s plans, having secured places in the BC Provincial Curling Championships to ring in 2026.

In a news release, the Kamloops Curling Club’s Randy Nelson said the final championship spots were determined this past weekend in Victoria. The championships will take place in Esquimalt from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4.

The winner of the men’s event will attend the Montana Brier from Feb. 27 to March 8 in St. John’s, N.L. The winner on the women’s side will earn a spot at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, taking place from Jan. 23 to Feb.1 in Missasauga, Ont.

Team Brown, representing the Kamloops Curling Club, features Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott, Sarah Kolten and Samantha Fisher.

“The Brown team would be the favourite on the women’s side, but it always comes down to one game, winner take all — and anything can happen,” Nelson said.

Holly Hafeli will skip her women’s team with sister Natalie Nafeli playing lead.

Local curler Jorja Kopytko qualified this past weekend, playing third for Team Wilson, representing Victoria, Vancouver and Kamloops.

A Kamloops team skipped by Brad Thompson won the last spot at the provincial championships last weekend with a 9-1 victory.

Adam Windsor will throw fourth, Brad Thompson will throw third, Matt Whiteford second with Bryce Laufer as lead. Calder Fadden will attend as a fifth player for Team Thompson.

Kamloops curlers Jared Kolomaya, Coburn Fadden and Mitchell Kopytko are playing as part of Team Tanaka, with skip Cody Tanaka from Delta, B.C.

Kamloops fans can stream the games on YouTube through the Esquimalt Curling Club, and draw times can be found on the Curl BC website.