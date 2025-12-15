Kamloops designer comes home with fresh drive after competing in Project Runway Canada

Photo: Bell Media Delayne Dixon competed on Season 3 of Project Runway Canada.

Kamloops designer Delayne Dixon says her time on the third season of Project Runway Canada was an experience she will “never, ever forget.”

Dixon, who cracked the top eight and won a design challenge before being sent home in episode five, said she has grown as a designer thanks to her time on fashion design-focused reality TV show.

“I know that I've always worked well under pressure, but the amount of pressure that you're on really pushes your limits on the show,” Dixon told Castanet Kamloops.

“I think I've realized that I maybe held back a little bit with my designs, and it's kind of opened my eyes to say, you know what, just go for it, and don't look back. Make your designs loud and proud.”

Dixon, who has worked full-time on her own brand since 2018, said she grew up watching Project Runway and applied “on a whim” for the Canadian adaptation of the show.

“I really put myself out there as best I could. When, Nick, the producer, he called me up and he said, ‘Sounds like you're ready for the show,' I'm like, holy crap — I can't believe that I'm getting in,” she said.

Unconventional challenges

Dixon said over the five episodes she took part in, the group of designers were faced with three unconventional challenges, including her final task — to create a streetwear look using toilet tissue paper.

Dixon made a hoodie dress with ruffled sleeves with a co-ordinated ruffled bag, a look that ended up coming together in the final three hours after her first attempt “disintegrated.”

“We're using such difficult constraints, but it really pushes you — and I'm happy, because it made me grow as a designer and as a person,” Dixon said.

She said there’s not much that can be done ahead of time to prepare for these unconventional challenges.

“You really have to go into it with a confident design and idea. From the get go, you have to be a fast sewer. You don't really have much time for mistakes,” she said.

Dixon said her highlight was her episode two win. She created a black sequin dress with houndstooth detailing which impressed the judges.

“That really was a dress that represented my brand. It was powerful and bold and edgy,” Dixon said.

“I like to say that the woman I like to dress looks like she eats boys for breakfast. She just walks in the room and she just owns it. And I think that look is going to be one of those iconic moments from the entire show.”

More to come

Dixon said her experience on Project Runway Canada was capped off by the relationships she developed with the other designers. The most difficult moment for Dixon was being sent home early — not just because she felt she had more to offer, but because she had to say farewell to her cast mates.

“We got really close really quickly, because after the first challenge, you're going through turmoil together, and you're leaning on each other. I love every single one of those designers and we will always be connected,” Dixon said.

Dixon said she intends to invest the prize money she won from her first place effort back into her business. She said she’s building a collection, the first of hers that will be fully manufactured as opposed to made-to-order.

She said it meant a lot to represent Kamloops on the show, adding the community has been very supportive of her work.

“I’m just happy that Kamloops is behind me, and I can’t wait to show them more.”