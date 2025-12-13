Kamloops RCMP's Stuff the Cruiser raises thousands of dollars in toys, cash

Photo: Michael Potestio Volunteers at the Nov. 29 Stuff the Cruiser event outside Superstore in Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties stuffed the cruiser twice this year for its annual Christmas toy drive.

Cpl. Dana Napier said police provided two vans full of toys to Christmas Amalgamated after the Kamloops RCMP detachment's Stuff the Cruiser event on Nov. 29.

“Sergeant Safety Bear was on site during the event along with volunteers from the Crime Prevention Unit to accept the generous community donations and jam the vans which were parked in front of Superstore,” Napier said in a news release.

The event is estimated to have brought in approximately $800 in cash and $4,000 worth of gifts for distribution to children and youth by Christmas Amalgamated.

Anyone interested in donating can still do so by dropping off unwrapped donations off at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 Seventh St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or by calling Christmas Amalgamated at 250-375-0777.