Kamloops MP calls floor-crossing colleagues 'selfish,' says he would never follow suit

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Frank Caputo rises during question period on May 2, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo says he would “never” cross the floor, following the latest defection from his Conservative Party to the governing Liberals.

Caputo took to social media to share his thoughts not long after Toronto-area MP Michael Ma stunned Ottawa on Thursday by switching sides.

In a post on X, Caputo said the Liberals earned their minority position fair and square at the ballot box, and he took issue with “selfish” Tory MPs crossing the floor to bolster Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ranks.

“I will never betray my voters, or the seniors who gave me $20 they maybe couldn’t afford, or my family and loved ones,” Caputo said.

Ma is the second MP elected as a Conservative in April to cross the floor in recent months to the Liberals. Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont made the move in early November, the day the Liberals tabled the federal budget.

Ma's reasoning sounded fairly similar to the statement d'Entremont issued the day he crossed the floor.

A third Conservative, Edmonton MP Matt Jeneroux, had considered joining the Liberals but decided last month he would step down instead, possibly next spring. Jeneroux remains an MP and a member of the Conservative caucus but has not appeared in the House of Commons or voted since that announcement.

Is Poilievre in trouble?

Ma's move puts the Liberals within a single seat of a majority, with 171, and ticks the Conservatives down to 142. The Bloc Québécois remain with 22, the NDP have seven and the Green Party has one.

The floor crossing comes less than two months before Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre faces a leadership review at the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary.

Poilievre said on social media that Ma "let down" those who elected him.

He said Ma was elected as a Conservative by the constituents of Markham-Unionville "to fight against Liberal inflationary spending driving up the cost of living in his community."

"Today, he chose to endorse the very policies he was elected to oppose," Poilievre said. "The people he let down the most are the ones who elected him to fight for an affordable future. He will have to answer to them."

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Friday there are more Conservatives who are “frustrated” with the political direction being taken by their party, but he stopped short of speculating about further defections.

— with files from The Canadian Press