New Kamloops support table seeks to prevent crises for at-risk individuals, families

Photo: KTW file The City of Kamloops is leading a new table aimed at proactively finding supports for families and individuals across all demographics.

A new initiative launched last month is bringing together Kamloops organizations and agencies to support at-risk people of all ages before a crisis occurs.

The Kamloops Interagency Supports Table involves nearly two dozen organizations and agencies, represented by more than 65 trained professionals. The city says these individuals have received extensive, specialized training in order to take part.

Karina Laitres, City of Kamloops social development and housing supervisor, said local social agencies already collaborate, but this table is unique in its mission to proactively find supports for families and individuals across all demographics.

The goal is to use existing community resources to prevent crises before they occur.

“We work on a risk-driven model rather than an incident-driven model,” Laitres said.

“It just helps reduce barriers and strengthen the collaboration between agencies, making sure we can step in really quickly so that harm doesn't occur for people.”

The agencies involved in the table are multidisciplinary, including the education sector, family and youth support services, mental health and addictions services, victim services and police.

The City of Kamloops said in a news release the table is chaired by the municipality and operates under strict confidentiality. Only de-identified data is collected in order to track community risk trends and inform future policy.

Laitres said the table started meeting in late November. It meets once per week, and referrals can be brought forward from participating or non-participating agencies, or people in the community.

The referral is first submitted to the table without any identifying information, just a description of the risk factors involved. After the group members decide the case meets the threshold for an acutely elevated risk, then minimal information is released so agencies can see if they are serving or have served this individual in the past.

“We're able to talk more about the situation, who the person is, what agencies or services would be beneficial to support the person,” Laitres said.

“Those that have identified themselves as being beneficial and involved in the support system, they will create a intervention plan that will happen within 24 to 48 hours — and then they come back the next week and let us know if the risk has been decreased yet or not.”

As an example of how the table operates, Laitres said the school district could refer a youth to the situation table if there are concerns around potential substance use, missing school, involvement with negative peers, and difficulties connecting with parents.

"They could bring this youth to the table, and the youth would get support from school system, from youth services. They could get supports then for mental health and addictions, and the table could also then look at whether or not it makes sense to also support the family,” Laitres said.

The Kamloops Interagency Supports Table is built on the situation table model, which is being established in a number of B.C. communities. Provincial funding was sought by Kamloops council to support the training required to launch the local table.