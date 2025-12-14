IH launches new virtual doctor-sharing program in effort to reduce rural ER closures

Photo: Castanet FILE - A bed inside the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A new virtual doctor-sharing pilot launched this week as Interior Health aims to curb overnight emergency room closures at four rural sites.

The program, dubbed IH LINK-ED (Local Integrated Network for Emergency Departments), will see patients visiting ERs overnight at hospitals in Clearwater, Lillooet, Princeton and Nakusp possibly receiving care from a physician working virtually.

As of this week, for a few nights per week, ERs at Lillooet Hospital, Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital (Clearwater), Arrow Lakes Hospital (Nakusp) and Princeton General Hospital will test the overnight coverage model.

Regular in-person care will be the status on other nights, but full seven day per week implementation of the virtual care model is anticipated to start in the new year, IH said in a news release.

Sylvia Weir, IH president and CEO, said the soft roll out gives care teams and patients time to familiarize themselves with the new process and share feedback, making sure everything works seamlessly before expanding to full implementation.

As part of the pilot, one emergency physician provides overnight, in-person care at one hospital while offering virtual support to the three other emergency departments.

When patients enter an ER, they will be assessed by an on-site emergency nurse, who determines whether video care will suffice.

For life-threatening emergencies, one physician will be kept on standby in each community, to be called in as needed.

IH data shows about 14 per cent of visits to the pilot ERs are deemed "emergent" or "life and limb." Another 43 per cent are considered “urgent” and another 43 per cent are “less urgent” or “not urgent” at all.

The new pilot is meant to address ER closures in rural communities by providing a better work-life balance for doctors, according to IH.

According to IH, rural emergency room closures are down about 40 per cent in the last six months.

To follow along the project or share questions and feedback, community members can sign up at https://engageih.ca/link-ed.