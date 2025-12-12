City, band seek to quell anxiety amid new questions about Kamloops-area land claim

Photo: KTW File Kamloops city hall

Leaders from the City of Kamloops and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc are urging calm amid uncertainty surrounding property ownership in B.C. and a claim of Indigenous title filed a decade ago covering the entire city and the surrounding area.

The city and the band issued a joint statement on Friday that the claim "does not seek private or city-owned land," reiterating what Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said last month.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN), made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands, filed in court in 2015 to assert Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of B.C.’s Interior, including the entire City of Kamloops.

When it was filed in 2015, the SSN claim was seen largely as pushback to plans for the contentious Ajax mine project rather than an attempt to undermine private property ownership rights.

But the claim is raising new questions in light of a landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, which found that the Cowichan Tribes should be granted title to about 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits, including a number of private homes.

Friday's joint statement noted no declarations have been made regarding the SSN claim.

“The fundamentals of property ownership in Kamloops remain unchanged and day-to-day life continues as normal," it reads.

"The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwepemc Nation Aboriginal title claim remains in early stages."

The statement encouraged people to rely on credible news outlets for information about the complex situation.

“Together, our governments call for calm and patience, and encourage the public to seek out factual information. These issues are too important to be shaped by social media, rumours, or those seeking to create division,” the statement reads.

“Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops remain committed to a safe, stable, and prosperous future for all who share this valley."

The city and the band met for the first time last month to discuss the land claim specifically.

The SSN claim was last in court in September. No trial date has been set.

Far from certainty

The Cowichan ruling is being appealed by the province and other defendants.

Premier David Eby saying his government is gathering evidence to pause the case, noting that the uncertainty it creates is "toxic" to the work with First Nations, businesses and the economy.

Eby has said the provincial government is taking the Cowichan case "incredibly seriously" and will seek clarity from the B.C. Court of Appeal.