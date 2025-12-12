Backcountry 'influencer' pleads guilty after social media posts expose unlawful hunts

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A social media "influencer" who posted videos of himself illegally killing animals in the B.C. backcountry is facing a $50,000 fine and a 10-year hunting ban.

Daniel Aldo Gazzola, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to five hunting offences following an exhaustive investigation by conservation officers in connection with a series of unlawful kills more than two years ago.

At the time of the offences, he was one of the people behind an Instagram account called Backcountry Carnivores.

“Gazzola held himself as an influencer and mentor, encouraging individuals interested in entering the sport, including new and female hunters,” Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said in court.

“The offences themselves were often filmed and photographed for content creation, with deliberate staging of kill shots, packing sequences and celebratory moments.”

Digital trail followed

The investigation began on Oct. 9, 2023, when Gazzola fired a hunting rifle in a residential area at Sheridan Lake. He shot a deer that was 48 yards from the nearest cabin when it went down, prompting complaints from neighbours.

Investigators eventually dug into his social media and the Backcountry Carnivores, which led to raids of two homes in the Lower Mainland.

“These searches resulted in the seizure of firearms, prohibited devices, hunting licenses, wildlife parts and digital media,” Fras said.

“The digital evidence review alone required specialized forensic services and significant analysis to correlate the GPS data, photographs and videos with the offence locations.”

It was described as a "no-stone-left-unturned" effort by conservation officers.

“The investigation was extensive and involved surveys, cross-referencing, social media, forensic science and interagency collaboration, underscoring the significant public resources that were required to uncover the full scope of offences,” Fras said.

Court heard Gazzola, who lives in Maple Ridge, hunted for 20 years without any similar allegations.

Fras and defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon put forward a joint submission for a $50,000 fine and a 10-year hunting ban. He will also be required to write a public apology letter and he will be prohibited from posting or publishing any of the videos of the offences.

'Mistakes were made'

Gagnon downplayed the influencer angle and said Gazzola wasn't making any money off Backcountry Carnivores.

“I get it — it’s being publicized and glamorized," he said. "But at the same time, there’s a great difference between a small social media presence and a large social media presence."

Gagnon characterized the Backcountry Carnivores as people who "made a social media page and were publicizing what they enjoyed doing and what they loved."

"Unfortunately for my client, mistakes were made and things were done wrong, and he realizes that now," he said. "He was more or less just caught up in the moment."

Gazzola was apologetic in court on Thursday.

“I’m very remorseful for my actions,” he said. “I can’t say enough how remorseful I am.”

He will return to court on Friday to find out whether Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford will go along with the sentence.

Four people charged

Gazzola was one of four people charged in connection with the probe.

Cole Victor Rogozinski was fined $7,000 and prohibited from hunting for three years after pleading guilty last summer to one count of making a false statement to conservation officers.

Nicole Danielle Elie Rogers pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one count of allowing a licence to be used by another person. She was also fined $7,000 and prohibited from hunting for three years.

Emmanuel Porcellato is slated to stand trial on eight charges in June.