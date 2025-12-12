No desire to take SSN land claim covering all of Kamloops out of the courts, former chief says

Photo: KTW file Jacko Lake, called Pipsell in Secwepemc, is central to a claim by the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands for Aboriginal title over 1.25-million hectares of land including Kamloops and Sun Peaks. The claim was filed in 2015 and remains before the court.

A former chief of the Tk’emlúps band says there’s no interest in pulling a decade-old land claim out of the courts, despite a call from the mayor of Kamloops to do so.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN), made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands, filed in court in 2015 to assert Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of B.C.’s Interior, including the entire City of Kamloops.

When it was filed in 2015, the SSN claim was seen largely as pushback to plans for the contentious Ajax mine project rather than an attempt to undermine private property ownership rights.

But a potentially game-changing B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August, which found that the Cowichan Tribes should be granted title to about 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits, has prompted new questions and concerns.

In a city council meeting this week, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he asked former Tk’emlúps chief Shane Gottfriedson, a friend of the mayor and one of two original plaintiffs on the SSN claim, to consider withdrawing.

“I’m in talks with him,” Hamer-Jackson said during his report, adding he thinks the band, city and provincial and federal governments need to come together to work the issue out.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops many people have contacted him with concerns over the land claim. He said he heard from one realtor who had three prospective sales cancelled due to the uncertainty.

“I put it out there, and hopefully we can talk more,” he said. “I just like to see if there's a chance we can get it out of the court and everybody sit down and talk about it.”

Reached for comment on the mayor’s proposal, Gottfriedson told Castanet Kamloops taking the claim out of court is not something he nor the band is willing to do.

“It's something that's historical, and been in the work since the 1800s and I'm just one chief [that was] carrying on that work at that time,” Gottfriedson said. “It’s unfortunate we've got to go through legal processes, but yeah, no we’re not pulling that writ, that’s for sure.”

Cowichan impacts unclear

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in August that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over about 300 hectares of land on the Fraser River in Richmond, in a decision that critics fear could undermine private land ownership across the province.

B.C. and other defendants are appealing the ruling, with Premier David Eby saying his government is gathering evidence to pause the case, noting that the uncertainty it creates is "toxic" to the work with First Nations, businesses and the economy.

Eby has said the provincial government is taking the Cowichan case "incredibly seriously" and will seek clarity from the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He told business leaders at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Wednesday that any reconciliation work by the government had to respect private properties and fee simple title.