Local cancer survivor donates bell for cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital

Cancer survivor Linda Lylick finally got her chance to ring the cancer-free bell at Royal Inland Hospital.

The Cache Creek woman hand-delivered a bell and custom-made plaque to the hospital’s cancer centre on Thursday afternoon, months after she won her own fight against an aggressive form of the disease.

Many cancer centres have bells patients ring when they hit a milestone in their cancer treatment. When Lylick found out no such bell existed in Kamloops, she took matters into her own hands.

“I really wanted it to be just like all the other cancer centres, and have that bell to ring and experience that joy in that moment with all these people that worked tirelessly to save my life and the care they give and the attention and the kindness — it’s incredible,” she told Castanet.

Lylick didn't have to look very far. She said she began collecting cast-iron bells several years ago, and she picked one from her collection to donate, along with a wooden plaque.

She said she’s spoken to a number of current and former cancer patients who also wanted a bell brought to Royal Inland Hospital.

“When the journey is over, it's really not over, because your life is just beginning all over again in a different way,” Lylick said.

“To ring that bell is just like such a huge symbol of that, what you went through, what you've accomplished, and now your new journey begins and it also brings hope to everybody that hears this bell ringing.”

For whom the bell tolls

Lylick was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2024, hitting her “right out of the blue.”

She said she was told it was a rare and aggressive form of the disease that was chemotherapy-resistant and hormone-resistant.

Lylick started chemotherapy immediately and by February 2025 a dead tumour was removed from her body, and she was cancer-free.

“I spent many months there [Royal Inland Hospital], and I saw with my own eyes how many people are going through those doors,” she said. “So many people here in Kamloops attend this clinic, and they do such vital work.”

She lauded the care she received at Royal Inland Hospital from her doctor, nurses and volunteers. She said she plans on joining the hospital’s volunteer team, as well.

Lylick said her battle with cancer showed her the depth of her mental fortitude and the control she has over her body.

“Everything when you’re going through cancer is a win, because it takes so much from you — your heart, your soul, your spirit,” she said.

“A lot of cancer patients say the same thing, like they’ve gone through something so monumental and they find all this strength inside to keep going, so every day is a win and it just gives you so much more appreciation for the simple things in life.”

Lylick hopes the bell will continue to echo in the halls of Royal Inland Hospital’s cancer centre for years to come.