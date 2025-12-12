City of Kamloops examines third party contracted services, downloaded costs to trim down budget

Photo: Castanet Kamloops city hall.

The City of Kamloops director of corporate services says his team is taking another look at the 2026 budget, including third-party contracted services and provincial downloading, in an effort to reduce the city's bottom line.

The municipality is staring down a provisional 10.76 per cent property tax increase for 2026, but council has asked staff to try and reduce the tax rate as much as they can.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, David Hallinan said staff have been speaking with RCMP to learn more about the line items in the policing budget. The city will also meet with BC Transit to discuss changes to its operating cost model.

“We're concerned about some of the administrative costs that have been growing a little bit with regard to that side, so we want to have an understanding and a better dive with regard to that,” Hallinan said.

He said staff have also been looking into costs the city has shouldered as a result of decisions made by higher levels of government.

In 2024, city staff tallied up the financial cost of so-called provincial downloading. The report included actions the city has taken to respond to homelessness, increasing policing costs, the introduction of an employer health tax and the issue of upgrading orphan dikes.

Hallinan said staff is again looking through this report to identify areas where the city is unexpectedly picking up the tab.

“Where are areas that we can push back in terms of expecting the province to be able to take a higher degree of ownership with regard to the actions that they are delivering and the impacts that that's having in our municipality?” Hallinan said.

No comment on service levels, personnel

He said the municipality is also taking a look at its service levels, declining to comment further on the details as the work is still in its preliminary stages.

Hallinan said a number of potential budget-reducing initiatives will go first to a closed council meeting to be workshopped before being made public — including a potential second in-person budget consultation meeting.

“We do not want to create a lot of alarm in terms of where we are at,” Hallinan said.

Hallinan also declined to comment on questions from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who asked if they were considering a potential reduction in city management staff.

The director said a report had been provided to council in a closed meeting that outlined what was being considered, noting conversations around employment contracts and salaries are not to be made public.

“If you've read the report, then you can answer your own question,” Hallinan said.

“As I said again, Mr. Mayor, I am not going to discuss employment relationships or salaries and wages in open conversation. It is inappropriate, it is unprofessional and it is disregarding to the individuals who may be affected.”

External factors

Hallinan said a number of outside factors could have an impact on the city budget.

The city has yet to receive final numbers from BC Assessment, and FortisBC has indicated its rates will be going up by 11 per cent in the New Year.

“As an organization that heats pools and heats buildings and provides a lot of utilization of natural gas as part of a heating, we're going to have to take a look in terms of what that cost impact is going to be on us,” Hallinan said.