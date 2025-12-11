Santa Claus pays visit to Christmas Cheer donation station

Photo: BCICF Santa Claus made a stop by Christmas Cheer Fund donation station to read a story to kids from a local daycare on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Santa Claus himself paid a visit to the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Donation Station on Wednesday.

The donation station is set up in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building atrium, with photo booths and other activities happening by donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund.

Santa stopped by Wednesday morning to read a Christmas story to a daycare group, and also took photos with passersby in the country cabin photo booth.

BCICF is running the donation station each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Friday, Dec. 19. Visitors can drop by anytime to take festive photos by donation.

Activities like face painting and tarot card reading take place throughout the week. Local artist Yvonne Reddick is working on a live painting. On Wednesday, volunteer Bonnie McBride was working on hand-painted bookmarks to give out to Cheer supporters.

The Christmas Cheer Fund is supporting three local charities this year, including the Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Kamloops Immigrant Services and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

To donate to the BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).