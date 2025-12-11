River levels subsiding Thursday in Merritt after storm caused waterways to swell

UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.

The Coldwater River is now receding in Merritt, where local officials earlier activated their emergency operations centre due to the threat of high water.

The Coldwater River in Merritt peaked at about 44 cubic metres per second on Thursday, and was running at about 35 cubic metres per second late in the day.

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz told Castanet it was good for the city’s emergency operations centre staff to go through their paces.

The city set up sandbag stations and sent out emergency information as a precaution.

Goetz said local officials will continue to monitor the situation, with additional atmospheric rivers possible in the forecast.

“We ran it through like we were going to run into a problem,” he said. “It was a really good test."

ORIGINAL: 11:38 a.m.

The City of Merritt doesn't expect to see any flooding following an intense storm on Wednesday, but officials are still readying resources as area waterways become increasingly swollen.

On Thursday morning, Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz told Castanet the Coldwater River had risen to a level similar to a normal spring runoff — about 21 cubic metres per second. It's forecast to ratchet up to about 40 cubic metres over the course of the day before dropping overnight and returning to normal by the weekend.

Goetz said the Coldwater River near Brookmere, south of Merritt and downstream, was at about 52 cubic metres per second on Thursday morning.

“Just to give you context, when we had the flood in 2021 our river level was at 395 cubic metres, so we’re a long way off from that,” he said.

“We are seeing a rise but we don’t expect that there’ll be any issues, but we’re not going to not be prepared.”

Goetz said crews are on standby and Merritt’s emergency operations centre is ready to open if needed. Sandbag stations have been set up and city crews are walking the dikes to monitor the river.

The city's emergency management team is “getting their plans out,” he said, and emergency social services are on call in case any properties flood in the Coldwater Valley.

“That may get flooded because they’re much lower than we are, we’re able to take those people in,” he said.

“We have all our resources ready to act at a a moment’s notice here if something does go wrong for some people that are further out of town.”

Merritt was heavily damaged during an atmospheric river in 2021, forcing a number of families out of their homes and damaging hundreds others.

While he doesn't expect any flooding in Merritt, Goetz said seeing the impact of Wednesday's storm elsewhere in B.C. prompted a “heartfelt pit in your stomach” feeling for many in the community.

“Knowing what these people are about to go through again, and some for the first time, nobody wishes this on anyone,” he said.

Dikes need shoring up

Goetz said many of Merritt's dikes that were damaged in 2021 have not been repaired or rebuilt.

“If you had a 12-inch ruler, the dikes have covered maybe one inch,” he said.

“We’ve only managed to get enough funding to repair two of them, which doesn’t mean a whole lot because without having the whole system connected you still have weaknesses.”

Goetz said two more sections of dike will be built in the spring, and the city is still seeking funding from Ottawa to complete the project. He estimated it would take another five years to completely repair the city's dike system.

The City of Merritt has offered to lend a helping hand if needed in communities downstream, like Abbotsford.