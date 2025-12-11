Emergency department closures decrease by more than 40 per cent in last six months, IH CEO says

Photo: Castanet FILE - A bed inside the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Emergency department closures are down sharply over the past six months, as Interior Health officials work to find further fixes to keep hospital doors open.

At an IH board meeting on Wednesday night, CEO Sylvia Weir said the number of service interruptions at emergency departments is down more than 40 per cent over the past six months.

She said the disruptions are difficult and create uncertainty for communities and staff, and the issue has drawn a lot of “focused attention."

She said the decrease was a testament to work being done by managers and staff “who spend their day calling to ensure that shifts are filled both by medical staff and by clinical staff.”

“I really congratulate the team in pushing forward, not just continuing to do what we do, which we’re spending a lot of time on trying to keep these open, but also be innovative,” Weir said.

She called IH’s new LINK-ED pilot project a testament of that innovation, being creative in looking for solutions and to IH’s relationship with rural communities.

The pilot launched on Monday in four participating hospitals in Clearwater, Lillooet, Princeton and Nakusp. It sees one physician working in person at one of the hospitals, work virtually alongside registered nurses on the ground in the other locations to provide care across all four emergency departments.

The project aims to prevent future closures, and the four hospitals were chosen because of their remoteness and histories of ER closures.

Full implementation by 2026

Dr. Wessel Joubert, executive medical director of emergency department stabilization, said the pilot is now running a few nights a week at the four hospitals. Regular in-person care is continuing during the remainder of the week.

“Physicians can thus consolidate multiple low-volume overnight calls into one focused high-impact shift, where they will then cover their own site as well as the three others,” Joubert said.

“Virtually on the nights when they don't cover all four sites, we expect that they will have limited or minimal disruption to their sleep and only be called in for critical care patients.”

He said over the two nights the pilot has run “the local physician was able to stay sound asleep in their beds.”

Joubert said weekly community meetings will be held between physicians, nurses and support staff from the four hospitals, where they can meet, share ideas, concerns and challenges.

“In our conversations with our partners we’ve heard many questions and concerns, which are to be expected of a new care mode,” he said.

“On the other hand, we’ve also had a sense of genuine willingness to try something new and to learn with us throughout this process.”

IH said full seven day per-week implementation of the pilot is expected to start in the new year.

Adjusting as it goes

Joubert said he’s speaking with physicians on a daily basis to gather feedback in order to adapt the model as needed. Patient outcomes, the level of care, and number of visits are being tracked throughout the pilot.

He said the pilot is being tested for around three months before the project scales up. The four remote hospitals were chosen due to their low number of visits, which makes them good test sites.

“The biggest thing, of course, we are very, very, patient and safety focused,” Joubert said. “We’re hoping to scale as we learn.”

The pilot project will see all four sites staff two overnight registered nurses as opposed to the previous model of one overnight nurse.

IH told Castanet earlier this month it hopes the pilot will help improve recruitment and retention, as well as work-life balance for physicians.