Coquihalla, Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon closed amid atmospheric river

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 61 km south of Merritt, looking south.

Flooding has closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt while "adverse weather" has closed Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

According to DriveBC, the Coquihalla has become flooded at Sowaqua Creek and is closed in both directions from about six kilometres north of Hope to seven kilometres north of Merritt.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 between Yale and Lytton in the Fraser Canyon has been closed in both directions "due to adverse weather conditions," said DriveBC. There is no estimated time of opening.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has also issued a travel advisory for areas in the Fraser Valley due to a risk of flooding.

"People are asked to avoid travel unless necessary until the heavy rainfall passes and water levels subside," the advisory reads.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is also closed between Hope and Bridal Falls, about two kilometres east of Chilliwack.

Highway 7 is closed west of Hope between Highway 9 and Ross Road due to rocks on the road. There is no timeline for reopening.

"There is no eastbound access from the Lower Mainland to Hope, B.C. at this time," said DriveBC on X.

An atmospheric river is currently dumping significant rainfall on Southern B.C., forcing evacuation alerts in the Fraser Valley.