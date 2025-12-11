Council extends suspension on public input as mayor demands 'evidence' of poor chair behaviour

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops City Hall.

Kamloops council appeared poised to reinstate its troubled public input process on a trial basis, but those tides turned when Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson repeatedly asked for video evidence to back up claims that he hasn’t effectively chaired past meetings.

The public input portion of the meeting agenda — which is different from public hearings, which still take place for land use matters — has been debated, changed, re-instated and paused again over the course of a year.

Council cited a decline in decorum and civility at the podium, which culminated in a porn-bombing incident last fall. Councillors said Hamer-Jackson had turned public inquiries into an opportunity to inappropriately put city staff on the spot.

An updated structure was put in place around the agenda item, but when a prankster struck during the inaugural meeting for the new public input process, it was suspended again. This decision was up for re-evaluation at the end of 2025.

On Tuesday, the last regular meeting of the year, council voted to suspend the public input process for the remainder of its term.

However, some council members seemed to be taking a different position at first.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly initially said he’d be voting against the suspension. He said while meetings have been running more smoothly since the public input period was removed, he would be open to reinstating it and allowing Hamer-Jackson the opportunity to chair.

“Should it happen to get out of control, as it has been in the previous two and a half years or three years, then suspend it again for the rest of the term,” O’Reilly said.

Coun. Kelly Hall agreed with a trial run.

“I’m open to this with a tight rein on. If it does get out of control, then we go back to what we have currently right now, which I don't think is fair — and I will point out that I voted the first time against closing down public inquiries,” Hall said.

'Talk is cheap'

Hamer-Jackson said he wanted public inquiries to be reinstated and run as they did when council was first elected in 2022 — without any time limit imposed on the speakers.

He said he spoke with two members of the public who have posed issues in the past, and he’s allowed certain delegations speak beyond their allotted 10-minute time limit when he felt the situation called for it.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she agreed with re-instating public input, but she wanted to ensure there was an opportunity to replace the chair during this portion of the meeting “if things went sideways.”

“It’s immaterial who comes to the podium. It’s your job as a chair to make sure that public inquiries are done in a way that follows the discourse statement of council,” Bepple said, referencing a written expectation that speakers must treat others with respect and civility.

“The discourse is behind here, and I think we need microphones,” Hamer-Jackson said, suggesting councillors were making comments about him behind the horseshoe.

He then asked multiple councillors to go into the city’s video archives, find clips where he had chaired meetings poorly, and email him with “the facts, the evidence.”

“Talk is cheap. Can you please provide me with email of all the council meetings that I let public inquiries out of hand?” Hamer-Jackson said.

Bepple said she wouldn’t do that, saying the mayor could look for himself.

“No, I’m trying to tell you that — it hasn’t been me,” he replied.

Votes flipped

Hamer-Jackson then brought up how Coun. Stephen Karpuk had once falsely accused him of making a fart joke at a business dinner.

“Are you kidding me? That is pathetic. Okay? So if you can actually get me the video archives instead of just talking about it,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Karpuk, who noted he had apologized years ago for that incident, adding his mind was now changing about the matter at hand.

"Your inability to chair is very evident. Your slights that you hold on to are far more egregious to me than the event that you keep bringing up repeatedly," Karpuk said.

"If we're talking about civil discourse, this would be a violation in my mind of what we're supposed to be here for. You speak it, but you don't live it. So I'm going to be voting against this, because I cannot take you trying to do that again. That has changed my mind completely."

Council voted 7-2 in favour of suspending public inquiries. Hamer-Jackson and Bepple were the only two opposed.