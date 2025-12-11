Kamloops city council sends proposed mixed-use development next door to KRCC to public hearing

Photo: City of Kamloops / Placemark Design & Development A rendering of a proposed 1,350-unit neighbourhood development in west Kamloops.

City council has authorized a public hearing for a proposal to re-designate a 36-hectare site near Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre to allow a large mixed-use neighbourhood to rise.

Kamloops council voted Tuesday in favour of moving the proposal for 2440, 2450 and 2600 Trans-Canada Hwy. West to a public hearing.

The applicant, Arkhitektons Design Build, a firm associated with developer Mike Rink, who has a long and controversial history in Kamloops, is looking to amend the city’s Official Community Plan, changing property land use designations to allow for a mix of residential, commercial and industrial development.

Rod Martin, City of Kamloops planning and development manager, said the application initially indicated a plan to fit about 1,350 residential units on to the site, but there might end up being a lower number of homes.

“That number, the applicants recently indicated that it might be a little bit optimistic with that — it might be closer to the 950 to 1,000-unit range,” Martin said.

He said the specifics, including the development density, would be further defined in future rezoning applications.

Martin said the land was slated for future industrial development, but some steeper areas on the site aren’t easy to develop for this type of land use.

“They came in with the idea of putting residential on those,” he said.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked if there was a comparable Kamloops neighbourhood that combined light industrial, commercial and residential land use types in the way the developer is proposing for this site.

Martin said the Notre Dame Drive area, originally designated to be the Southgate industrial park, has been evolving to combine these land use types.

“You've got some office, some retail, like a bit of a mix. Gyms and things like that, as well as light industrial uses,” he said. “And then now, we’re also getting some new multi-family residential.”

In a report, city staff said the land use change would “significantly accelerate” water infrastructure upgrades, including three booster stations and 10 kilometres of large-diameter water main. As a result, the report said $100 million would need to be added to future Development Cost Charge bylaws.

Deven Matkowski, the city’s engineering manager, said under this process, everyone who pays water DCCs would ultimately be contributing to the water system upgrades.

“There may be a couple sites specific to this development where they [the builder] will be on the hook for it directly,” Matkowski said.

Martin added there is enough development already happening in that area of the city that would contribute to the need for water system upgrades.

“When we're talking with the $100 million, that's an incremental increase from every application in that area of the city,” he said.

Some Kamloops council members said they held some initial concerns about urban sprawl and infrastructure costs, but they wanted to hear from the public about the proposal.

Denise Anderson, deputy corporate officer, advised council members if they were to voice support or opposition to an OCP amendment application before a public hearing, they could be disqualified from taking part in that resulting decision.

“It may be seen as prejudging the matter and violating the requirement for an open mind,” Anderson said.

Council voted 8-0 to send the application to a public hearing. Coun. Mike O’Reilly recused himself from participating in the discussion and the vote as he is involved in a separate industrial development in the Iron Mask area.