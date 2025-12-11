City of Kamloops, Tk'emlups leaders meet for first time to discuss land claim

Photo: KTW file photo Jacko Lake, called Pipsell in Secwepemc, is central to a claim by the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands for Aboriginal title over 1.25-million hectares of land including Kamloops and Sun Peaks. The claim was filed in 2015 and remains before the court.

Officials from the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band and the City of Kamloops have started discussions about a decade-old land title claim for a vast 1.25-million hectare area that includes the entire city.

Delegations from the band and the city met last month — the first such meeting about the issue.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN), made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands, filed in court in 2015 to assert Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of B.C.’s Interior, including the entire City of Kamloops.

When it was filed in 2015, the SSN claim was seen largely as pushback to plans for the contentious Ajax mine project rather than an attempt to undermine private property ownership rights.

But a potentially game-changing B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August, which found that the Cowichan Tribes should be granted title to about 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits, has prompted new questions and concerns.

Former Tk'emlups chief Shane Gottfriedson was present at the meeting on the band's side of the table, as was Kukpwi7 Rosanne Casimir, former chief Fred Seymour and Coun. Thomas Blank.

“We had a good visit,” said Gottfriedson, who was chief when the SSN claim was filed.

“We just basically talked about the claim, we talked about the history of the claim.”

Gottfriedson said he felt the meeting was educational for the city. He said the band has always maintained a good relationship with city hall.

City talked alignment

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who was deputy mayor last month when the meeting took place, told Castanet she was grateful that past and present band leadership were present.

She said it was the first such meeting about the SSN claim, and the discussion was focused on alignment between the two governments.

“What we know, what we don't know and what it looks like to move forward together,” she said.

Neustaeter said a joint statement on the SSN issue is expected to be published sometime soon by the band and the city.

“I hope that [statement] indicates the strength of our relationship and the path forward truly is through reconciliation and partnership, just as our successes in the past have been,” she said.

“The City of Kamloops is listening to our residents, and we hear the concerns that are coming to the surface around uncertainty, but also the best thing we can do is to continue to build on our relationship with Tk’emlúps and ensure that we're leaning into that during this time.”

World didn’t stop before

Casimir has declined Castanet's interview requests, but she told CBC in a recent interview that the claim is not about evicting or displacing people from their homes.

Rather, she said, it’s about respecting Secwepemc rights and jurisdiction over the area and ensuring decisions about the land are made through that lens.

“It's about restoring balance, but also shared stewardship and collaboration,” she said. “This is not about taking homes away.”

Asked whether there was any discussion at the meeting about quelling concerns property owners might have over title rights in Kamloops, Gottfriedson pointed to a landmark 2014 court ruling that opened the door for the SSN claim.

The Supreme Court of Canada's decision in the Tsilhqotʼin Nation's case against the B.C. government granted Indigenous title to the band.

“I’ll make this statement, that the Tsilhqotʼin won a title case and the world never stopped," Gottfriedson said.

"The Tsilhqotʼin never took property, they never kicked people out of their territory. That's why I'm saying these relationships and partnerships that we have are essential historically and essential moving forward."

On CBC, Casimir referenced her band's history of collaboration and respectful co-operation with governments and municipalities.

Cowichan impacts unclear

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in August that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over about 300 hectares of land on the Fraser River in Richmond, in a decision that critics fear could undermine private land ownership across the province.

B.C. and other defendants are appealing the ruling, with Premier David Eby saying his government is gathering evidence to pause the case, noting that the uncertainty it creates is "toxic" to the work with First Nations, businesses and the economy.

Eby has said the provincial government is taking the Cowichan case "incredibly seriously" and will seek clarity from the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He told business leaders at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Wednesday that any reconciliation work by the government had to respect private properties and fee simple title.

"Whether it's a family home or an industrial park owned by a business, we have to go to the wall to defend those private properties, and that is the end of the story," said Eby.

The B.C. Court of Appeal approved a challenge by two other First Nations on B.C.'s mineral tenure system last week, giving "immediate legal effect" to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, on which B.C. based its Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Eby said Wednesday that the UNDRIP decision invites "endless litigation" and has created more uncertainty and conflict. He said the province is working to amend the law, along with the Interpretation Act that governs how laws should be implemented.

SSN claim still before court

When the SSN claim was filed in 2015, it was met with opposition from both the provincial and federal governments. When asked last month whether its position had changed, the province told Castanet “private property rights must be upheld."

The SSN claim was last in court in September, when lawyers representing the parties — SSN, the province, the federal government and KGHM Ajax — met for a case planning conference.

A trial date has not been set.