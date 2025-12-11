Ryan from Kamloops, Pizza Pi, local bands host event raising $1,000 for BCICF Christmas Cheer

Photo: BCICF Ryan from Kamloops, Pizza Pi, The Soundwriters and LooPs got together to host a fundraising event to benefit BC Interior Community Foundation's Christmas Cheer Fund.

What better way to kick off the holiday season than Christmas in November?

Local internet show host Ryan From Kamloops got the festive feelings to flourish in downtown Kamloops on Nov. 22, with a fundraiser for the BC Interior Community Foundation's Christmas Cheer Fund.

The event was held at Pizza Pi in partnership with owner Greg Smith, as well as local Kamloops musical groups LooPs and the Soundwriters.

The fundraiser raised $1,025 for the Cheer Fund, which is supporting three local non-profits this year including the Kamloops Y Women's Emergency Shelter, Kamloops Immigrant Services and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

Ryan started his online show, Ryan From Kamloops, at the beginning of the year. Releasing dozens of online episodes featuring weekly guests, he aims to bring positivity to the community.

“You can scream into Facebook comments as much as you want, it will affect no change. I just started thinking, how can I flip the script and be the change that I want to see?” he said.

He continued this community-building focus with the Christmas in November event.

After being given the role to pick the charity for the fundraiser, Ryan said he saw no better fit than to raise money for the longstanding Christmas Cheer Fund.

“We’re hosting Christmas in November, Christmas is right there in the title and is a deserving fund for deserving people that has been around for a long time. It’s also nice to be a small part of this kind of legacy," he said.

On Dec. 3, Ryan was able to present a cheque to Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director.

While the fundraiser was initially aiming to raise $2,025, Ryan said he only sees this as another goal to pursue for the next event.

The upcoming year is looking different for Ryan as he gets back to work after taking time off due to injury. However, he said his only hope is to continue helping out in the community whenever he can.

“I’m hoping through whatever job I get, I can continue doing community service and continue to be a presence to bring the community together. I just want to do as much as I can possibly do," he said.

To donate to the BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).