Kamloops Mounties seize knife, other weapons from vehicle in Seymour Street parking lot

Photo: Tim Petruk Police officers could be seen in a parking lot in the 600-block of Seymour Street on Wednesday morning.

Police say a knife was among the weapons seized from a vehicle following a report of a burglary in a downtown Kamloops parking lot.

One lane of Seymour Street was closed to traffic on Wednesday after police swarmed a lot in the 600-block of Seymour Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Mounties said officers got to the parking lot and arrested three people inside a vehicle. They also saw a knife in the vehicle and seized multiple weapons.

Investigators determined no break-in had taken place. The driver of the vehicle was identified as the registered owner and they were issued a violation ticket for open liquor.

The three individuals were released and charges are not expected.