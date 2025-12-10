City of Kamloops eyes recovery focus, considering fees for supportive housing builds

Photo: KTW file photo A sign directs visitors to council chambers in Kamloops city hall.

Kamloops city council wants to start work on policy changes that would back more recovery-oriented housing and remove a long-standing development fee exemption from other types of supportive housing projects.

With a unanimous vote during Tuesday's meeting, council directed city staff to prepare proposed bylaw and policy amendments that will take away an existing development cost charge payment exemption for supportive housing builds.

Staff have also been directed to put together funding options that would instead bolster new recovery-oriented supportive housing.

Coun. Kelly Hall, who put forward this motion, said the provincial government through BC Housing has created hundreds of low-barrier supportive housing units in Kamloops. But more recovery-focused options are also needed — and have been requested by council, local social agencies and the community.

The councillor said recent decisions made by the province in regards to a future North Shore supportive housing site have led him to believe that Victoria isn’t listening.

“I know some of my colleagues will say, well, we need to have BC Housing within our community. And I agree, we do — but let's have them in our community on our terms,” Hall said.

Hall said many cities, including Kelowna, Prince George and Penticton, don't issue exemptions for supportive housing when it comes to development cost charges, which are fees levied on new builds to help pay for the cost of expanding infrastructure as the city grows.

The councillor said these cities still have BC Housing-funded supportive housing projects on the go, which suggests the province won't stop delivering new units in Kamloops regardless of a future DCC policy change.

He said the City of Kamloops could start collecting DCCs from the province, and “take charge” of the funding, putting it into a special affordable housing reserve.

"We actually take control of the type of building that we are going to need within this community,” Hall said.

North Shore site a flashpoint

Hall’s motion suggested asking the provincial housing and health ministers for a meeting to discuss council’s desire to see recovery-oriented supportive housing — including at a BC Housing property on Fortune Drive and Leigh Road.

The councillor said as BC Housing searched for an operator for the future housing facility earlier this year, the resulting negotiations pointed to “a significant disconnect” between the province, local service providers and the community.

Hall said a request for proposals was accepted then rescinded, with BC Housing issuing a new set of requirements for prospective housing operators — including allowing on-site substance use and operating under a minimal barrier harm reduction model.

The councillor said the new RFP “removed the recovery focus” desired on the property by council, the community and social agencies alike.

“I do believe Leigh Fortune has become a bit of a ground zero for Kamloops for this subject,” said Coun. Katie Neustaeter, adding this points to the need to restructure at the local government level.

“I think Kamloops has the opportunity to stand as leaders in this space and say, we know what our community needs.”

Agencies support recovery

Representatives from several Kamloops social agencies attended council on Tuesday to listen to the discussion on the motion.

Jeff Arlitt, who runs a men’s recovery program at The Mustard Seed, spoke to the need for more beds in Kamloops. Arlitt told council the program’s 17 spaces have been filled for years, with 40 people on a waiting list.

Alfred Achoba, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops, told Castanet there’s a need for housing across a spectrum, from low-barrier, harm reduction models to recovery-focused units.

“We're not talking about wet or dry here. We're talking of housing that has some level of recovery built into it, that has some level of responsibility built into it. And until we can see that, we're going to get motions like this, not just in Kamloops,” he said.

Achoba said he wants to see the province acknowledge and respect the expertise offered by service providers who deliver housing. He said there’s an opportunity for the province to gain public trust by being responsive to innovative housing models put forward by non-profits.

“It's very powerful if you can go to communities and say, look, we have shelters like Moira House, we have programs that are recovery focused, like in Penticton, and we're seeing outcomes there and we want to bring that into your community, while at the same time bringing harm reduction so that people can graduate and flow through the housing continuum,” Achoba said.

Bob Hughes, executive officer for ASK Wellness, said he’s “very much in favour” of seeing recovery-focused housing to compliment low barrier options.

Hughes said it seemed the motion was intended to send a message that the municipality is frustrated and disappointed with the ministry’s approach. He added the amount of non-profit housing representatives in the room for the vote speaks to what they believe is needed to compliment existing community programs.

“I think that’s the missing part. We have these polarities,” Hughes said. “There’s harm reduction over here, and full abstinence over here — and just no way to thread these two together.”