Rally outside Kamloops city hall signals AAP showdown in next fall's municipal election

Photo: Michael Potestio About 45 people attended a rally outside city hall on Tuesday speaking out against the AAP process and the city taking on millions of dollars in debt under three new "mega-projects."

The alternative approval process is shaping up to be a flashpoint in next year’s municipal election, according to speakers at a rally Tuesday outside Kamloops city hall.

About 45 people showed up to the event, staged by the Kamloops Voters Society looking to provide a platform for people concerned with the level of debt the city is taking on for major capital projects. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 17.

The society said the City of Kamloops is eyeing half a billion dollars in new capital spending for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, an arena multiplex in Dufferin and a new RCMP building. Long-term borrowing for the proposed RCMP building has yet to receive voter assent.

The city has defended the AAP as a provincially legislated tool used widely for infrastructure and cultural projects.

Tuesday's crowd, many of whom held anti-AAP signs, heard from multiple speakers, which included former city council candidates Jesse Ritcey and Dennis Giesbrecht, as well as Kamloops Citizens United head Kathrine Wunderlich, who is considering an election run of her own next fall.

Among the sentiments expressed by the speakers were concerns the AAP is being overused or improperly used for arts projects, and would level an unsustainable amount of debt on to city taxpayers. They also decried the city not inviting more public participation and scrutiny around these decisions by using AAPs.

The AAP or counter-petition process is one of two methods the province has set out for B.C. municipalities to obtain electorate permission for long-term borrowing. It has been used several times in Kamloops and in other municipalities, including infrastructure, recreation and cultural projects.

The Kamloops Voters Society has been looking to rally support to defeat future AAPs, saying the process lacks transparency and public engagement, creates fiscal responsibility concerns and does not support sustainability principals.

Ritcey, a KVS member, said the event achieved its goal, and was meant to network and find people who are willing to do some canvassing if future AAPs go ahead.

He said the group wants the city to hit pause on its three “mega-projects” by spacing out the two Build Kamloops facilities and cancelling the proposed new RCMP detachment in order to avoid large tax increases in the city.

“We need to make sure that council is working for the people, is focused on delivery and isn't trying to do many things all at once,” Ritcey told the crowd.

Ritcey told Castanet he thinks the use of AAPs will be a big part of the conversation in the upcoming election, as will the future of policing in Kamloops.

Ritcey said KVS typically is dormant during election cycles, but anticipates many of its members will run for council.

Wunderlich, who sued the city over its use of the AAP and lost earlier this year, also feels the AAP will be an election issue.

"I think it's going to make a big impact, and it should make a big impact, because they cut the citizens out of all of this,” she said of the AAP. “There is no transparency. There doesn't seem to be accountability, so this is going to be an election issue.”

Wunderlich said KCU isn’t looking at running a slate in the upcoming election, but she anticipates there will be candidates who are like-minded on certain issues.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who has been opposed to the AAP process and lobbied the city to include a mail-out notification option when using it, was also in attendance for the rally. He listened to the speeches and thanked people for attending before heading into city hall to chair the regularly scheduled meeting.

Inside, council voted to once again postpone a decision on launching an alternative approval process for a proposed police services building, waiting until there’s no longer the chance of a postal worker strike disrupting the proceedings.