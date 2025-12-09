Kamloops council again delays AAP decision until postal union agreement ratified

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the proposed police services building on Battle Street.

Kamloops council has opted to once again postpone a decision on launching an alternative approval process for a proposed police services building, waiting until there’s no longer the chance of a postal worker strike disrupting the proceedings.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Denise Anderson, City of Kamloops deputy corporate officer, said staff recommended waiting until after Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers finalize their collective agreement. An agreement has been reached in principle, but not yet ratified.

“It ensures the continuity of mail delivery, and it also recognizes that mail-in submissions are a familiar and accessible option for many electors,” Anderson said.

“A disadvantage to this option is that it would delay seeking elector consent for the three remaining loan authorization bylaws, which may result in higher development costs when it does go for elector consent.”

In October, council was set to decide on a timeframe to launch AAPs for four loan authorization bylaws. The city is seeking to borrow up to $150.6 million for a new RCMP detachment on Battle Street, and had put forward three other borrowing questions for some other projects, totalling $37 million.

Anderson said since then, staff have determined one of these three projects, which involves upgrades for the Kamloops Centre for Water Quality, can be paid for through the existing water utility and won’t need to go through the voter assent process.

Staff said based on the city’s operational needs, it is important to seek elector consent for the three remaining loan authorization bylaws in a timely manner.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked if the borrowing questions could be put to voters as a referendum during the 2026 municipal election.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter agreed with Hamer-Jackson, saying she believed the public still has questions about the proposed police detachment and she doesn’t think an AAP is the right way forward.

“I will vote against this in hopes that if it is voted down, we can bring forward another option that reconsiders the AAP and instead combines the election with another option,” she said.

Anderson said this was up to council to decide, noting the vote at hand was simply to postpone consideration of the AAP until a future date.

Council opted to postpone the AAP decision in a 7-2 vote, with Hamer-Jackson and Neustaeter opposed.