More than 2,000 stuffies shared by 22 local groups after Kamloops Blazers Teddy Bear Toss

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers collected more than 2,000 stuffed animals this year at its annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

More than 2,000 stuffed animals have been donated to local agencies.

The bears came barrelling onto the ice at Sandman Centre on Friday night for the Kamloops Blazers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Blazers’ booster club registrar Bob Callaghan told Castanet 2,065 stuffed animals were collected at the arena, which was about 100 less than last year’s haul.

Callaghan said 22 organizations received the toys, including the Ministry of Children and Family Development, Chris Rose Centre for Autism and Kamloops Brain Injury Association to name a few.

About 350 of the stuffies collected this year went to Royal Inland Hospital.

Booster club members sorted through the pile on Saturday and each organization dropped by the arena to pick them up on Monday, Callaghan said.

Each season in December, fans at Sandman Centre bring thousands of stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice after the first Blazers’ goal.

According to the Blazers, the Teddy Bear Toss tradition began on Lorne Street in the 1993-94 season. It's now done by teams across the CHL and minor pro leagues.