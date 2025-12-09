Kamloops MP Caputo hopeful as Liberals unveil new measures looking to strengthen Criminal Code

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Frank Caputo rises during question period on May 2, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

A Kamloops MP says he’s cautiously optimistic after the Liberal government introduced new legislation that seeks to protect women from hateful and controlling partners and better shield children from online predators.

The Protecting Victims Act, tabled Tuesday by the Liberal government, also seeks to protect mandatory minimum sentences from judges and to curb stays due to delay, among other measures.

Speaking with Castanet on Tuesday from Ottawa, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola Conservative MP Frank Caputo said he’s glad to see movement on the issues.

A lawyer who prosecuted sex crimes in his previous role in the Kamloops Crown counsel office, Caputo said he’s been calling for many of the changes proposed in the new bill for years.

“I was literally mocked by Liberals when I raised these issues in committee,” Caputo said.

Caputo is the architect of Bailey’s Law, a private member’s bill that passed second reading in the House of Commons last week. It is named for Bailey McCourt, a Kelowna woman who was killed last summer.

Bailey’s Law proposes several changes to the Criminal Code of Canada, including the creation of distinct offences for assault of an intimate partner, criminal harassment of an intimate partner and aggravated assault of an intimate partner.

It would also classify a murder as first-degree in cases of domestic violence.

While Caputo said he was happy to see Tuesday's movement, he’s frustrated it’s taken so long.

“My hope is that these measures do go as far as they need to go,” he said. “I will be speaking personally with the minister of justice, hopefully in the coming days.”

Caputo said he had only just started to read through the new Liberal bill when contacted on Tuesday afternoon.

What's in the new bill?

The Protecting Victims Act would treat murders driven by control, hate, sexual violence or exploitation as first-degree. It would define these murders as femicide when the victim is a woman.

The bill would require courts to consider remedies other than a stay of proceedings to reduce the number of cases being tossed out due to delays.

It would also outlaw engaging in a pattern of coercive or controlling conduct against an intimate partner. There is currently no specific Criminal Code offence prohibiting such conduct.

The bill would expand the Criminal Code section prohibiting the non-consensual distribution of intimate images to apply to non-consensual deepfakes.

The legislation also proposes a new offence that prohibits threatening to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and it would ensure the child luring offence mentions extortion so that it applies to sextortion cases.

The bill would restore all mandatory minimum penalties of imprisonment that are inoperative because they have been found unconstitutional by the courts.

It would allow courts to order a prison sentence below a mandatory minimum penalty, but only where the minimum would result in grossly disproportionate punishment.

The Justice Department says this looks to protect mandatory minimum penalties from being struck down by the courts in the future.

Jordan changes eyed

A landmark 2016 decision from the Supreme Court of Canada, known as the Jordan ruling, imposed strict timelines and reshaped the way police and prosecutors handle criminal cases.

The new bill proposed Tuesday would allow judges to determine the remedy they consider appropriate and just in the circumstances, the Justice Department says, rather than requiring a stay of proceedings like Jordan does.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association strongly opposes the planned measure, saying governments have failed to ensure the justice system is properly funded to deliver timely trials.

"The solution to that is not to water down our Charter rights, but for governments to step up and do their job," said Shakir Rahim, director of the association's criminal justice program.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said that while the systemic issues that cause delays must be addressed, he is "not comfortable" with the idea of a possible perpetrator of sexual violence going free due to a delay.

— with files from the Canadian Press