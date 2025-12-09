Cleanup of gypsum mostly complete at site of train derailment, jet fuel spill on Kamloops Lake

Photo: B.C. Government The site of the CPKC train derailment on Kamloops Lake, pictured on Nov.12.

Cleanup crews at the site of a train derailment on Kamloops Lake are wrapping up for the winter, with most of the spilled gypsum now recovered.

Fourteen rail cars left the Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks on Nov. 1 near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. Four of them were loaded with jet fuel and five were hauling gypsum.

According to B.C.'s Ministry of Environment, the gypsum recovery efforts on the embankment and in the water have been completed successfully.

Most of the shoreline has been cleaned up and inspected, including next to the community of Frederick.

But treatment on two areas of the shoreline are incomplete due to safety concerns and rising water levels. Those areas will be reassessed in the spring.

The ministry said water quality monitoring on the lake continues to show positive results and the most recent samples, taken Dec. 1, showed no sign of hydrocarbons.

“Given the continued trend of non-detection, routine water sampling will be suspended for now,” the ministry's latest update reads.

“Operations are transitioning to an overwintering phase with permanent boom containment installed at the derailment site.”

No sheen is being observed on the lake and CPKC’s contractor will continue weekly monitoring, the update said.

CPKC said a rock slide may be partially to blame for the derailment that caused more than 70,000 litres of jet fuel to spill.

No injuries were reported in the incident,