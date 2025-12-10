TRU president says provincial review of post-secondary sector won't alter future plans for now

Photo: KTW FILE - The Campus Activity Centre building on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

Thompson Rivers University will continue to chart its course through choppy financial waters until the impacts of a provincewide review aiming to buoy the post-secondary sector come into focus.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner announced an independent review of the sustainability of B.C.’s post-secondary system last month. A final report with recommendations is expected by March 15.

The review is intended to stabilize the sector through “unprecedented” financial challenges that have caused a number of institutions to cut staff and slash millions from their budgets, including at TRU.

At TRU’s senate meeting on Monday, senator John Church questioned how TRU’s plans could be affected by the review, suggesting one outcome could be for the province to "merge institutions together" to save money.

The review’s terms of reference state it will “identify opportunities for consolidation of institutions and/or functions” and “consider ways to reduce programming duplication across institutions,” among other objectives.

TRU president Dr. Airini said the university could feel the effects of the review, but work currently underway to address financial challenges won’t be stalled.

“It is possible that what comes through in March — and then a review by the minister, then a review by cabinet, then decisions, then rolling out through policy changes, legislation changes — it may impact us,” she said.

“We’re going to keep on going until we know that our reality has changed, and we’re going to be proactive in this space.”

She said TRU has been working hard to find solutions to the financial strain, including by reducing costs and and focusing on growing new revenue.

More than 100 credentials with fewer than five annual enrolments have been identified for possible reduction at TRU, but no other programs apart from those are currently on the chopping block while the ministry works to complete the review.

Tuition hikes feared

Some groups in the post-secondary sector have raised concerns about the review. Sunner said new funding is not on the table, but an increase in domestic tuition appears to be.

Sunner told Castanet the province doesn’t have cash available to inject into the system and she vowed to keep post-secondary education affordable, calling that the “No. 1 priority” of the review.

Airini told senators the presidents of B.C.'s six research universities will meet with Don Avison, the man leading the review, on Friday. They are expected to discuss 10 questions Avison posed, which cover governance and operational structure, program delivery improvements and revenue growth.

That's when Airini said universities will learn what level of stakeholder engagement Avison is seeking. She said engagement so far has been with groups, like the RUCBC presidents, college presidents, institutes and polytechnics.

Airini said TRU is under the assumption an individual submission of its own will need to be submitted to Avison around the end January or early February, and that submission is currently being prepared. She said it will be refined through consultation with the TRU community.

“With a 15 week turnaround, with the holiday break in between, things are going to come at us pretty quickly on this,” she said.