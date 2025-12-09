City of Kamloops says vegetation clearing has begun as second route in, out of Juniper Ridge kicks into gear

Photo: City of Kamloops The blue line shows where a second route to and from Juniper will be constructed by 2027.

The City of Kamloops says site work is now underway on a new $11.2-million route in and out of Juniper Ridge.

City council approved a development works agreement last month to fund the portion of the Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension through undeveloped lands owned by Juniper West Developments Ltd.

In a news release, the city said road alignment, including vegetation clearing, has already begun in order to avoid the regional active bird-nesting window.

Meanwhile, major earthworks will occur throughout 2026 on the project, which is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.

Once complete, the 1.1-kilometre extension will create a new corridor that will include two paved lanes, a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists, third-party utilities, stormwater infrastructure and new streetlighting.

Under the agreement, the road will be constructed at the city’s initial expense. Juniper West Developments will be contractually obligated to pay the full amount of the cost of the road by 2032.

The estimated cost of the road work is $6.7 million, and will be funded through short-term borrowing.

The City of Kamloops has already secured necessary approvals from the province to construct the portion of the road on public lands — work slated for next year, with a price tag of $4.5 million. This portion of the project will be funded by development cost charges.

The Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension has been in the works for a number of years, prioritized after a wildfire in 2021 burned dangerously close to homes in Juniper Ridge and Valleyview. Many residents sat in traffic on Highland Road, the only paved exit route, while evacuating.

More information about the project, restoration plans and updates, can be found at LetsTalk.Kamloops.ca/QuAppelle.

Following the completion of this project, the City of Kamloops plans to upgrade Rose Hill Road to better accommodate traffic, the release stated.