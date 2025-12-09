TRU expects to shed 40 to 50 low-enrolled credentials as program reviews continue

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University officials estimate around 40 to 50 low-enrolled credentials could eventually be cut as the university looks to shore up its finances.

As a result of a dramatic drop in international enrolment, TRU is shedding about 10 per cent of its workforce, deferring non-essential capital projects and eliminating discretionary spending, while conducting service and program reviews as it looks for places to trim.

Speaking with Castanet, provost and VP research Shannon Wagner said reviews are underway for credentials with less than one and less than five full-time equivalent students enrolled annually since the 2017-18 semester.

Within those reviews, a total of 133 credentials have been identified for possible reduction. That number is being whittled down through conversations with deans and faculties.

“We’re figuring out which ones actually make sense to reduce, as opposed to whether it makes sense to keep it because a student uses it for an exit credential, or maybe it makes sense to revise and bring back,“ Wagner said.

“We’re still working our way through the list, but in the end I would anticipate probably about 40 to 50 credentials will actually be closed.”

TRU currently has around 360 credentials in total, and TRU president Dr. Airini said part of the planning for possible program closures is to ensure minimal student impact.

“These credentials have very low impact, and we are committed to ensuring that any student affected will be able to be taught out and see their way through their program,” Airini said.

The university will also be examining credentials with fewer than 10 students enrolled annually, but Wagner said she expects most of those have been caught in the list of programs already being looked at.

Beyond the low-enrolment programs already identified, Wagner said no other programs are currently up for reduction for the time being, while the ministry works to complete a recently announced sustainability review of B.C.’s post-secondary sector.

Eyeing resource optimization

Wagner said the goal of the programs reviews is to clean up TRU’s program list, to put resources towards active programs, and to reduce some costs for inactive or less active programs.

She told senators another step will be to look at “abandoned credentials” — or credentials that have evolved or been replaced by a new credential, but the initial credential still remains — such as TRU’s Animal Health Technology program, which is now the Veterinary Technology diploma.

Wagner said financial reviews are underway to improve program sustainability and revenue to cost ratio, potentially through curriculum changes.

Resources will also continue to be allocated to priority areas and areas of strategic, as TRU examines vacant positions, and community or other types of partnerships will be considered in areas where there are no remaining ongoing faculty positions, due to early retirements.

Sen. David Carter is an associate teaching professor in the faculty of adventure, culinary arts and tourism — one of the faculties facing major changes and reconfigurations, including early talks about expansion into health-based programming.

Carter told senate he sometimes feels “like I’m asked to participate in my own dismantling and destruction” during discussions of a program or faculties refresh.

Airini said TRU has not started the process to begin cutting programs, and viable alternatives are still being looked at. She said “these are discussions at a time of needed change” that take “every bit of intelligence and courage.”

The TRU Students’ Union penned a letter to senate at its last meeting, asking for students to be more involved in the program reviews. The matter has been referred to the Academic Planning and Priorities Committee and will come back to senate with recommendations at a later date.

Noting the drop in international enrolment at the university, Wagner said faculty have felt the impact.

“There are faculty who have sessional faculty and university instructors that have been impacted by this, and I just want to recognize their contribution and the service that they've given to the university,” Wagner told Castanet.

The TRU Faculty Association estimates the university has cut more than $1 million in sessional faculty costs, and expects full-time faculty will be laid off as well.

Airini said TRU saw a four per cent increase in domestic enrolment this fall, and said there is still strong demand for the university’s programs.

“There’s a community to serve, there’s a province to serve, and we’re here to do that,” she said.