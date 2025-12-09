Abundance of natural foods credited for steep decline in Kamloops-area bear reports

Photo: Brian Aikens FILE - A black bear

Reports of black bears in Kamloops city limits were down sharply in 2025, and the 64-per-cent decrease is being attributed to an abundance of natural food sources thanks to a wet spring and cool summer.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, 237 calls were placed in 2025 to conservation officers reporting black bears in Kamloops. That is down from 662 such reports in 2024 and 608 in 2023.

Calls were down significantly across the region.

In Barriere, where 18 bear calls were placed in 2024 and 19 in 2023, only three were made this year. Cache Creek had one, down from 14, and Merritt had four, down from 42.

Sun Peaks had two calls in 2025, compared to three last year and 21 in 2023.

When Castanet asked about the reason for the steep decline, the ministry replied with a statement pointing to “a greater abundance of natural food sources influenced by the weather — wetter spring, cooler summer.”

That tracks with what a WildSafeBC representative told Castanet last month, when the quiet bruin season was ending.

Ashley Stewart said the drop was most likely due to a combination of this year’s bountiful crop of berries and salmon, which kept bears full, and increased awareness in the community about attractants and human-wildlife conflict.

Stewart said many human-bear conflicts can be prevented.

“Most conflicts continue to stem from unsecured attractants,” she said.

“When bears access human-provided food sources, they can become food-conditioned and increasingly bold, which raises risks for both the public and the bears.”