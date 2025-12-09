Well-known Kamloops developer part of vision to build 36-hectare neighbourhood next to KRCC

Photo: City of Kamloops / Placemark Design & Development A rendering of a proposed 1,350-unit neighbourhood development in west Kamloops.

A developer with a long and controversial history in Tournament Capital is behind a new proposal to build a large mixed-use neighbourhood next to Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, Castanet has learned.

The applicant, listed in city documents as Arkhitektons Design Build, is seeking Kamloops council approval to re-designate a 36-hectare site to allow a mix of industrial, mid-rise commercial and mid-rise urban development, along with some park space.

A call to Arkhitektons Design Build was answered by Caleb Rink, who confirmed his father, Mike Rink, is part of the project.

Rink is the man behind several prominent pieces of the Kamloops skyline, including Victoria Landing, Desert Gardens and Renaissance Retirement Residence on the North Shore.

The new proposal, planned for 2440, 2450 and 2600 West Trans-Canada Hwy., would include about 1,350 residential units in the form of townhouses, duplexes and mid-rise apartments. A significant commercial development would also be part of the plan, as well as industrial and park space.

Financial difficulties

Rink was the developer behind a large condo development that stood unfinished for years on the Summit Connector after it was abandoned due to financial issues. The 220-unit Mission Hill project was only completed after another owner took over.

In 2008, a proposed Rink development near Chase became national news due to its proximity to the Adams River salmon run. The project drew immense pushback from opponents and rezoning was denied by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District under that pressure.

Financing problems with other developments led to foreclosure and bankruptcy. Victoria Landing and Terravista were sold by the bank to a new buyer, and Rink's bankruptcy became final in 2007.

In 1999, Rink pitched the City of Kamloops an idea to build a 250-room hotel and 1,500-seat convention centre along Lorne Street near Sandman Centre — an attempt at a joint venture that ultimately did not move ahead.

The list of projects Rink has completed in Kamloops includes Arbutus Estates, Monarch Place, Loma Bella and Desert Gardens, as well as Renaissance Retirement Residence Kamloops on Tranquille Road and the Victoria Centre office building, 348 Victoria St.

Castanet Kamloops contacted Rink for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Known commodity to city

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director, said he's worked with Rink and his sons in recent years.

“Mike did a subdivision down on Mission Flats, an industrial subdivision,” he told Castanet. "That was in the last five years."

Kamloops city council will decide during a meeting Tuesday whether to move forward with a public hearing for Arkhitektons Design Build's application to change property land use designations.

“This is the first step in the proposed development of the lands,” a staff report reads.