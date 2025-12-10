TRU's search for new top academic official narrowed down to three candidates

Photo: KTW File The International Business building on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

Thompson Rivers University has narrowed its search for a new provost and vice-president academic down to three candidates, expected to make a final decision in the new year.

Shannon Wagner, VP of research, has been acting as interim provost as TRU searches for someone to fill the role since Gillian Balfour left the position last May.

A search committee struck to find someone to fill the role has now short-listed three candidates for interviews, the last of which is happening on-campus on Tuesday.

“I want to thank the search committee members and the university community who have participated so actively in this key search,” TRU president Dr. Airini told the university's board of governors on Friday.

“We anticipate a decision in the early new year.”

Dr. Brian Roy joined TRU as associate VP of graduate studies and research in July. He’s been serving as the acting VP of research in Wagner’s stead.

Airini told the board Roy will now be transitioning back into his original role.

“This full-time focus that Brian will be able to now apply to graduate studies is essential and timely when we see that the federal government is moving to a greater focus on graduate studies,” she said.

TRU has hired an international consultant to help with the search for a new provost.