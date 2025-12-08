New SD73 secretary-treasurer brings plenty of experience to role

Photo: SD73 Kim Morris has been hired as SD73's new secretary-treasurer, effective March 1.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is rounding out its new leadership team with the hiring of a secretary-treasurer who will start in March of next year.

In a news release, SD73 said its board of education has appointed Kim Morris as secretary-treasurer effective March 1.

Morris comes to SD73 by way of the Peace River South School District in Dawson Creek. She has more than 15 years of experience as a secretary-treasurer and has held executive leadership roles in school districts in Victoria, New Westminster, Nelson, Trail and Prince Rupert.

In the release, Morris said she was “very excited and deeply appreciative” to join SD73.

“Making a positive impact on student success is the most important work we do,” she said.

“I hope to contribute fully through my experiences in the province while learning alongside the board of education, First Nations, staff, partners and community to fulfil the goals of the district strategic plan with transparency, sustainability and commitment.”

Current secretary-treasurer Harold Cull joined SD73 last January after consulting with the district the year prior to monitor and plan its budget. He’s been hired on until Dec. 31.

Prior to that, the position was left vacant when Trina Cassidy was let go in connection to a $2-million accounting error in the fall of 2024.

Last month, SD73 announced Mike St. John would be taking over as superintendent in the new year. St. John said he was excited to see Morris join SD73.

“Her values and beliefs clearly align with our district’s commitment to supporting and developing staff to best serve our students and communities,” he said.

“Kim’s broad and diverse experiences as a secretary-treasurer over many years will be invaluable as we collectively navigate our path forward.”

SD73 said Morris has extensive experience in the role, and has led planning and management processes with “credibility, confidence and compassion” and has “demonstrated a steadfast commitment to student success” in both urban and rural settings.

Board chair Heather Grieve said trustees were thrilled to welcome Morris to the team.

“We know she will provide strong financial leadership and operational oversight to support our district’s vision and strategic goals,” she said.