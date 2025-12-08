Kamloops RCMP swarm Notre Dame Drive following report involving gun

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

Kamloops Mounties say a suspect was arrested on Monday morning after a report of a shooting in Sahali turned out to be false.

Officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive.

“Police quickly located the alleged suspect and took him into custody,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release. “The firearm used in the offence was located by police dog Nikka and recovered.”

Napier said no round was located and investigators do not believe the gun was fired.

The suspect’s name has not been made public. Napier said charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.