Kamloops RCMP investigate after gunshot fired Monday morning off Notre Dame Drive

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

UPDATE: 3:32 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say new evidence indicates a gunshot was indeed fired on Monday morning in Sahali.

Police are probing a report of shots fired shortly after 6 a.m. in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive, and investigators previously said they did not believe a gun had been discharged.

"As the investigation unfolds, police now have new evidence that indicates a shot was fired and investigators are continuing to look for evidence related to this shooting," RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:18 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say a suspect was arrested on Monday morning after a report of a shooting in Sahali turned out to be false.

Officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive.

“Police quickly located the alleged suspect and took him into custody,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release. “The firearm used in the offence was located by police dog Nikka and recovered.”

Napier said no round was located and investigators do not believe the gun was fired.

The suspect’s name has not been made public. Napier said charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.