No injuries after CPKC train collides with vehicle stuck in Kamloops railway crossing

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of a Kamloops RCMP vehicle

No injuries were reported after a CPKC train collided with a vehicle that got stuck in a Kamloops railway crossing over the weekend.

According to police, the driver took a wrong turn and the vehicle got stuck on the tracks on River Road in Valleyview. A CPKC spokesperson told Castanet the collision took place shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the driver got safely out before the collision.

CPKC said the train cleared the area later in the evening.

CP Police are investigating the incident.