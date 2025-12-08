278383
279149
Kamloops News  

Coquihalla Highway cleared after incident between Hope, Merritt

Delays on Coq cleared

- | Story: 588292

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

DriveBC reports the highway is now fully clear in the area.

The agency reports the highway conditions are slushy with slippery sections.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

Motorists headed southbound on the Coquihalla are being warned about potential delays on Monday morning between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident was blocking the right lane at about 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are being told to expect minor delays.

275997