Coquihalla Highway cleared after incident between Hope, Merritt

Photo: DriveBC This image from DriveBC shows an incident creating delays on Monday morning in the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

DriveBC reports the highway is now fully clear in the area.

The agency reports the highway conditions are slushy with slippery sections.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

Motorists headed southbound on the Coquihalla are being warned about potential delays on Monday morning between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident was blocking the right lane at about 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are being told to expect minor delays.