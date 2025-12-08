Kamloops Voters Society plans rally outside city hall over spending concerns

Photo: KTW File Kamloops city hall

A rally will be held in front of Kamloops City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, with attendees planning to express concerns about the amount of debt the city is taking on to fund major capital projects.

The Kamloops Voters Society said in a news release that it is inviting residents to a rally outside city hall at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the society, the proposed provisional 10.76 per cent tax increase — which city council has asked staff to find ways to reduce — would average an annual $310 or more per household and $2,150 per business.

Organizers said the proposed tax increases come at a time when residents and businesses are already struggling with affordability, rising rents and increasing costs. They said if current economic challenges persist, next year's projected rate increase could rise to double digits as well.

The society said the City of Kamloops is eyeing half a billion dollars in new capital spending for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, an arena multiplex in Dufferin and a new RCMP building.

“The city maintains that Build Kamloops is fully funded and has no impact on tax increases,” the release states.

“However, organizers point out that these projects have drained reserves that would normally be available to lower rates during challenging economic periods.”

The society said the city’s plan to proceed with all three projects at once creates “unsustainable strain” on its budget and forces cuts or delays to core services.

It said spacing out the projects and inviting more public participation and scrutiny around the decision to take on debt would free up capacity to improve service delivery and lower rates.

“This is about transparency, priorities, and real-world impacts on people,” the Kamloops Voters Society said.

“We believe residents deserve a voice before decisions are made that affect affordability and the future of our community. We also want to see responsible budgeting process communicated to residents.”

The City of Kamloops has proposed using an alternative approval process borrow up to $150.6 million for a new police services building, but a council decision to move ahead with the AAP was postponed earlier this fall due to the Canada Post strike.

Borrowing for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts and the arena multiplex was approved after an alternative approval process in 2024.