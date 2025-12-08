Kamloops United Church holds first downtown service since electrical fire last year

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops United Church lead minister Rev. Dr. Michael Caveney said more than 160 people attended Sunday's service.

Worshippers were abuzz on Sunday at the newly renovated Kamloops United Church, which held the first service at its downtown location in more than 15 months.

An electrical fire gutted much of the church, 421 St. Paul St., on Aug. 13, 2024. Services were held at its North Shore location while repair work was carried out. Occupancy was permitted as of Saturday and the first worship service in the new space was held Sunday.

Speaking with Castanet following the service, lead minister Rev. Dr. Michael Caveney said many from the congregation were excited to return to its regular space.

“I think everybody’s buzzing — I mean it’s been a lot of work to do this and it’s a totally modern, high-tech place,” he said.

Caveney said the sanctuary has all new flooring, chairs, a new video screen as well as new lighting, speakers and a sound booth.

The renovations also come complete with an entirely new design downstairs, with a community room where AA groups will meet and a rebuilt kitchen. A new daycare will be opening as well.

The church’s PIT Stop program has also re-entered the downtown location, where it will be hosting its annual Christmas meal next weekend.

“That’s probably a bit more than what we would normally get, because we’ve been over at the North Shore, so it’s been hard because it was a small space,” he said.

“It’s all exciting, all new, and just great to see a lot of people are back at church, and we have a real downtown community presence so there are a lot of people from just the downtown community who come in and worship.”

Caveney said the church saw “tremendous support” from the community. About $2.5 million in donations were collected to help with the repairs and renovations.

The church will be holding a re-opening Christmas bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where attendees can come check out the new space.

Caveney said a contemplative “blue Christmas service” will be held at the church on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. for people experiencing grief or loss.

Members of the community are also invited to sing Christmas carols and enjoy hot chocolate at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20.