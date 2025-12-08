TRU's budget projections swing back into black thanks to cuts, $5M donation, revised enrolment outlook

Photo: KTW File The Brown Family House of Learning on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

While several months ago Thompson Rivers University was forecasting a multi-million dollar deficit, a major donation and revised enrolment projections are among the factors that have swung its budget back into the black.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment has fallen dramatically. Millions of dollars and dozens of jobs have already been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result of the decline.

TRU is now expecting a $1.27 million surplus this year, as of the university’s second quarter forecast which was presented to the board of governors on Friday, Dec. 5.

That’s a $9.6 million swing from the first quarter several months ago, when the university was forecasting an $8.32 deficit if no reductions were made.

TRU attributed the change to a one-time $5 million donation from MasterCard, about $2.5 million in tuition from revised enrolment projections, $1.9 million in non-compensation reductions — like travel and professional development — and $1.1 million in compensation through early retirements and vacancy reductions.

“I think there's a perception that the university should have deficits all the way along, because then it makes it feel real,” vice-president of administration and finance Matt Milovick told Castanet.

“But what people are missing is the fact that we made cuts, we continue to make cuts, had a bit of luck in terms of increased enrolment, increase in the MasterCard gift, but this is work, right? Without any of that work, we're 20 million below.”

He told the board he was optimistic TRU will end the year in a surplus position, meaning it won’t have to dip into its reserve to balance the books — which he said may be required next year.

More work to do

The expected increase from tuition is based on updated October projections, and includes $1.3 million more from international students, $0.8 million from domestic students and $0.4 million from open learning domestic students.

TRU president Dr. Airini said the university forecasts conservatively and was “pleasantly surprised” to see the lift in international tuition. Asked about the increases to domestic students, she said TRU’s reputation for use-inspired research and sustainability is “holding steady.”

Milovick said “there really are no strings attached” to the MasterCard donation, but the university has earmarked the funds specifically for Indigenous education initiatives as the donation was awarded for TRU’s indigenization work.

Milovick said without the donation, TRU has still “moved the dial” on its budget and is in better financial shape than earlier this year, adding that the forecasted surplus is a good sign.

“I’m optimistic that there are still other costs that we’re going to still remove, so we should hopefully be in a better position than we are even right now,” he said.

Milovick told the board TRU has cut about $30 to $35 million since January 2024, and another $24 million in cuts is expected to be needed by the 2029-30 fiscal year.

About $16.9 million in reductions is expected for the 2026-27 budget, down from the $23 million forecast earlier this fall.

With work still needed to curb next’s year deficit, Airini said TRU will be heading into another year of challenges, and the second quarter forecast is still based on estimates.

“There are two more quarters to run, so the big message that we’re saying is thank you, we are making some progress and we have further to go,” she said.

“This is a marathon for us, there will be ups and downs. The key part of it is that as we work through these challenges, we’re actually building this future TRU that we have in mind.”

If this year’s projected surplus holds true, Airini said TRU will be better prepared to tackled next year’s deficit.

Proposing shorter layoff notices

The university is shedding about 10 per cent of its workforce, reducing contract faculty, deferring non-essential capital projects and eliminating discretionary spending, while conducting service and program reviews looking for places to trim.

Additional administration severance is offsetting the increases to this quarter’s forecast by $1.3 million.

In a letter sent to university administrators, TRU Association of Professional Administrators (APA) president Megan Prins said TRU approached the association’s executive committee with proposed changes to the TRU Benefits and Working Conditions for administrative employees.

Currently, TRU is required to give six months of notice plus one month of additional notice for every year of service, up to a maximum of 18 months of notice, or payment in lieu.

According to the letter, TRU has proposed that formula be changed to a step approach, that would cut down the amount of months of notice required for most APA employees.

“This represents a significant impact on APA’s current membership whose roles may be eliminated,” Prins’ letter reads.

“While we appreciate that the university is carefully weighing its options at a difficult time for management, we have expressed our concern about a potential change to this article occurring during a major inflection point at TRU.”

APA held a meeting on Dec. 3 to vote on the proposed changes and to authorize the executive committee to enter negotiations with the university.

TRU faculty have said they have concerns over what program cuts might look like, and Airini told Castanet she expects to provide further information on program reviews, possible cuts and next steps in the coming weeks, before the end of the calendar year.