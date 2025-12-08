BC Crown Counsel Association says date set for arbitration over Southern Interior staffing grievance

Photo: Contributed A Kamloops courtroom.

The BC Crown Counsel Association says it has an arbitration date set for next year to hear its workload grievance against the BC Prosecution Service over what it calls "inadequate staffing" in its Interior offices.

The association representing 550 Crown prosecutors across B.C. says staffing and resource shortages impact its lawyers in Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook, and the prosecution service has continuously breached its collective agreement with respect to managing staffing levels.

Prosecutor Andrew Duncan, B.C. Crown Counsel Association director for the Southern Interior, Region 4 told Castanet Kamloops Nov. 2, 2026 has been set for binding arbitration, but no mediation has been set at this stage.

The BCCCA is hoping an arbitrator’s declaration that the employer has breached the contract would require the hiring of more staff.

Prosecutors in the region filed a grievance in May, asking for 20 additional lawyers to address understaffed offices.

Duncan told Castanet an ongoing hiring freeze is complicating the issue, particularly in adding temporary positions.

“As far as our grievance and hiring, this is adding significant challenges, because we're now looking at waiting months before we're able to hire people, hire replacements,” Duncan said.