Cassie's Charity Drive returns for seventh year of raising funds for Kamloops Hospice

Photo: Castanet Don, Cassie and Lisa McNutt of Cassie's Charity Drive at the fundraiser's launch in 2024.

A family home in Dallas has once again been turned into a dazzling Christmas light display, with the aim of raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

It's the seventh year Cassie McNutt, of Cassie’s Charity Drive, and her family have turned their home at 5215 Dallas Dr. into a display of lights.

The lights at the home will be on from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, where passerby are welcome to stop for photos or make a donation. Monetary donations are also being collected online until the end of the month.

Nearly $12,000 has already been raised for this year’s 50/50, which has a maximum jackpot of $100,000. Tickets for the 50/50 are available until Dec. 18, with the draw happening on Friday, Dec. 19.

McNutt and her family have raised more than $260,000 for the Kamloops Hospice through the annual Christmas light display, starting the initiative in 2019 when McNutt was 12.

This year McNutt also started her new Cassie’s Charity and Student Achievement Fund, an annual scholarship for SD73 students. Funds were raised through a Halloween decoration display earlier this year.