BC Wildfire Service travelled to more places than ever, Minister of Forests says

Photo: BCWS In October, the BC Wildfire Service deployed 41 personnel to Nova Scotia to help fight the Lake George wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service was well-travelled in 2025.

In a social media post, Minister of Forest Ravi Parmar said the BCWS was deployed to more out of province location than any past season to help fight forest fires.

The BCWS helped fight fires in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, the Yukon, and, for the first time, Newfoundland & Labrador and Nova Scotia this year. In January, they also travelled to support the wildfire suppression effort in California.

At home, the 2025 wildfire season in BC wasn’t as bad as 2024 or 2023, but it was still way above the 20-year average for the number of hectares burned.

The total hectares burned was 886,348, slightly above 2021 when 869,300 hectares burned, but well below the 1,081,159 of 2024 and the 2023 record of 2,896,204 hectares, when the province spent nearly $1.1 billion fighting fires. The 20-year average for hectares burned is just over 508,000 hectares.

As of Nov. 1, the estimated cost of wildfire suppression across the province was $510 million. Approximately 55 per cent of fires were caused by lightning, but those fires accounted for 87 per cent of the area burned.

The vast majority of the hectares burned, 82 per cent, were within the Prince George Fire Centre. Some of those were carryover fires from previous years, attributed to warmer temperatures and less precipitation. In the Kamloops Fire Centre, 9,574 hectares burned.